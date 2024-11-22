China and US: Navigating Trade Turbulence

In a bid to fortify economic relations amid looming tariff fears, China signaled its willingness to maintain dialogue with the United States under principles of mutual respect, Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen declared on Friday.

China aims to weather the possibility of increased tariffs from the incoming U.S. administration, emphasizing its capacity to handle and adapt to these shocks, Wang assured reporters in Beijing. The Chinese representative maintained a positive outlook on sustaining a stable and beneficial economic relationship with the U.S.

As potential tariff measures by the U.S. threaten market stability, Chinese exporters prepare for disruptions, with many considering relocating operations. Analysts predict significant economic impacts from anticipated tariffs. Meanwhile, China pledged measures to boost foreign trade, and central bank officials reiterated their commitment to maintaining yuan stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)