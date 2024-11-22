Left Menu

The Resurgence of Militarism in Africa: A Historical Perspective

Recent military coups in Africa, particularly in Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, highlight a resurgence of militarism, a political tradition rooted in African history. While these regimes claim to protect their nations, they often stoke internal conflict and reshape geopolitical alliances, echoing patterns from the mid-to-late 20th century.

In recent years, Africa has witnessed a notable resurgence of military coups, specifically in nations such as Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso. The re-emergence of military rule, a political tradition with deep roots in the continent's postcolonial history, is transforming the geopolitical landscape.

Military leaders, claiming to defend against perceived threats, have clamped down on protests and media, often escalating violence. They assert that their intervention is necessary, despite often exacerbating existing issues like violent extremism. Meanwhile, the influence of external powers like France and the United States is waning, with Russia, through mercenaries, gaining traction.

Coup leaders project a vision of a disciplined, orderly society. However, even as they promise stability and prosperity, they rarely relinquish power. Understanding these regimes involves revisiting past military dictatorships, where the promise of a 'soldier's paradise' often ended in enduring autocratic rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

