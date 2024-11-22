Manipur Minister Fortifies Home Amid Renewed Violence

A minister in Manipur has taken extraordinary measures to protect his ancestral home following a series of violent attacks.

The Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution minister, L Susindro Meitei, has installed a barbed wire fence and iron nets around his residence in Khurai, Imphal East district.

The house faced an attack on November 16 by a mob, marking the third assault since May last year. For security, temporary bunkers have been constructed for the forces.

