Manipur Minister Fortifies Home Amid Renewed Violence
A Manipur minister has fortified his ancestral home in Imphal East with barbed wire, iron nets, and security bunkers following repeated mob attacks. The latest incident on November 16 saw a mob attempt to storm the residence. Security forces fired in the air to disperse the attackers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 22-11-2024 11:59 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 11:53 IST
- Country:
- India
A minister in Manipur has taken extraordinary measures to protect his ancestral home following a series of violent attacks.
The Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution minister, L Susindro Meitei, has installed a barbed wire fence and iron nets around his residence in Khurai, Imphal East district.
The house faced an attack on November 16 by a mob, marking the third assault since May last year. For security, temporary bunkers have been constructed for the forces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
