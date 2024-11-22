Left Menu

Manipur Minister Fortifies Home Amid Renewed Violence

A Manipur minister has fortified his ancestral home in Imphal East with barbed wire, iron nets, and security bunkers following repeated mob attacks. The latest incident on November 16 saw a mob attempt to storm the residence. Security forces fired in the air to disperse the attackers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 22-11-2024 11:59 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 11:53 IST
Manipur Minister Fortifies Home Amid Renewed Violence
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@UNHumanRights)
  • Country:
  • India

A minister in Manipur has taken extraordinary measures to protect his ancestral home following a series of violent attacks.

The Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution minister, L Susindro Meitei, has installed a barbed wire fence and iron nets around his residence in Khurai, Imphal East district.

The house faced an attack on November 16 by a mob, marking the third assault since May last year. For security, temporary bunkers have been constructed for the forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024