Pedaling for the Planet: Imphal's Eco-Friendly Cyclothon Ignites Climate Consciousness

In observance of Earth Day 2025, Imphal witnessed a vibrant cyclothon themed "Our Power, Our Planet" on Tuesday, emphasizing climate change awareness.

The event, traversing a 9.5-kilometer stretch, advocated for bicycle usage and green energy over fossil fuels, drawing around 300 participants.

Launched at Western Kangla Gate, the rally saw diverse representation, spearheaded by Arun Kumar Sinha, IAS, Principal Secretary of Forest and Environment, Manipur. Organized by the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change, it collaborated with multiple local entities, spotlighting slogans promoting environmental responsibility.

Dr. Kh. Palin, leading healthcare expert, highlighted the rally's dual focus on health and environment, urging the development of cycling infrastructure. Dr. T. Brajakumar Singh emphasized our unique generational responsibility for planetary protection.

Echoing this sentiment, RBI's Naveen Katlare stressed personal contributions to combat climate change. Adventurist Joykumar Sharma, also known as Discover Manipur, aimed to amplify the rally's message of sustainability further.

