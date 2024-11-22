Left Menu

Daring Arrest: Confrontation with the Notorious Landa Gang in Jalandhar

The Punjab Police arrested two members of the infamous Landa gang after a gunfight near Pholriwal village, Jalandhar. Over 50 shots were exchanged, resulting in injuries to both gangsters and officers. Seven weapons were confiscated. The arrested duo are linked to multiple crimes and connected with the Canada-based gang.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-11-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 14:36 IST
Daring Arrest: Confrontation with the Notorious Landa Gang in Jalandhar
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic standoff, two members of the notorious Landa gang were apprehended after a fierce gunfight on Friday near Pholriwal village in Jalandhar, as reported by police officials. Gaurav Yadav, the Punjab Police chief, disclosed that over 50 shots were traded during the confrontation, leading to injuries among both the gangsters and police officers involved.

The police successfully seized seven weapons, six magazines, and numerous cartridges from the gang members, following a tip-off about their presence in the Jalandhar Commissionerate area. Swift action enabled the officers to locate and pursue the suspects until gunfire was exchanged, forcing the police to retaliate.

Commissioner Swapan Sharma verified that suspects Jaskaran and Fatehdeep Singh, linked to serious crimes like extortion and murder, had ties to the Canada-based Landa group. They were reportedly conspiring to assassinate rivals. As the injured parties receive medical care, further investigations aim to dismantle their criminal network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024