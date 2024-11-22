Daring Arrest: Confrontation with the Notorious Landa Gang in Jalandhar
The Punjab Police arrested two members of the infamous Landa gang after a gunfight near Pholriwal village, Jalandhar. Over 50 shots were exchanged, resulting in injuries to both gangsters and officers. Seven weapons were confiscated. The arrested duo are linked to multiple crimes and connected with the Canada-based gang.
In a dramatic standoff, two members of the notorious Landa gang were apprehended after a fierce gunfight on Friday near Pholriwal village in Jalandhar, as reported by police officials. Gaurav Yadav, the Punjab Police chief, disclosed that over 50 shots were traded during the confrontation, leading to injuries among both the gangsters and police officers involved.
The police successfully seized seven weapons, six magazines, and numerous cartridges from the gang members, following a tip-off about their presence in the Jalandhar Commissionerate area. Swift action enabled the officers to locate and pursue the suspects until gunfire was exchanged, forcing the police to retaliate.
Commissioner Swapan Sharma verified that suspects Jaskaran and Fatehdeep Singh, linked to serious crimes like extortion and murder, had ties to the Canada-based Landa group. They were reportedly conspiring to assassinate rivals. As the injured parties receive medical care, further investigations aim to dismantle their criminal network.
