Baltic Sea Cable Mystery: NATO's Response Awaits

The recent disruption of two fibre-optic cables in the Baltic Sea could lead to swift action from NATO, should it be proven to be an act of sabotage. Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte announced that the country, along with Sweden and Finland, has begun investigations into the matter.

Simonyte stressed the importance of an appropriate response from the European Union and NATO allies if the investigations uncover any malicious intent behind the cable severing. Such a discovery could result in the imposition of restrictive measures.

The outcome of these inquiries is highly anticipated as Baltic Sea connectivity remains vital to regional stability and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)