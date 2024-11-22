Baltic Sea Cable Mystery: NATO's Response Awaits
Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte emphasized that NATO allies should take action if investigations into the recent fibre-optic cable disruptions in the Baltic Sea indicate intentional damage. Lithuania, Sweden, and Finland have started investigations, and depending on their findings, the EU and NATO are advised to apply restrictive measures.
- Country:
- Denmark
The recent disruption of two fibre-optic cables in the Baltic Sea could lead to swift action from NATO, should it be proven to be an act of sabotage. Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte announced that the country, along with Sweden and Finland, has begun investigations into the matter.
Simonyte stressed the importance of an appropriate response from the European Union and NATO allies if the investigations uncover any malicious intent behind the cable severing. Such a discovery could result in the imposition of restrictive measures.
The outcome of these inquiries is highly anticipated as Baltic Sea connectivity remains vital to regional stability and security.
