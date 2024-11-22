Urgent Call for Tree Census to Protect Taj Trapezium Zone
The Supreme Court emphasized the necessity of conducting a census of existing trees in the Taj Trapezium Zone to prevent illegal felling. This area spans several districts in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, with a focus on protecting the environment and historical monuments, particularly the Taj Mahal.
The Supreme Court has underscored the importance of implementing a tree census in the Taj Trapezium Zone to curb unauthorized tree felling.
This region, covering approximately 10,400 square kilometers across Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, houses the historic Taj Mahal, among other important sites.
Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih highlighted the need for a vigilant mechanism to oversee tree conservation efforts and stressed that the census is vital to solve the issue.
