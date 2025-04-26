Delhi Cop's Daring Escape: Kolkata Man Arrested

In a dramatic turn of events, a man accused of dragging a head constable on the bonnet of his car in Delhi's Bhalswa dairy area has been arrested in Kolkata, according to police reports. The incident unfolded on April 22 when Head Constable Praveen intercepted a suspicious white car near the Bhalswa landfill on the GTK Bypass.

The suspect, Karamveer, in an attempt to evade capture, accelerated his vehicle, striking the constable, who ended up on the car's bonnet. The constable was carried all the way to the Azadpur area before he managed to jump off near the Azadpur Mandi red light, sustaining injuries to his finger and left ankle in the process. Praveen also lost his mobile phone, which got lodged between the car's bonnet and windshield, prompting him to borrow a passerby's phone to alert the Police Control Room.

A case was promptly registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Following a comprehensive investigation, it was discovered that the suspect had fled the city by train. A dedicated police team managed to track him to Kolkata, where he was apprehended, concluding an arduous chase across state lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)