Controlled Explosion Near US Embassy in London: Police Investigate Suspicious Package
British police conducted a controlled explosion near the US Embassy in London after reports of a suspicious package. No injuries were reported, and a nearby road was closed. Authorities continue to investigate the incident, emphasizing safety precautions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-11-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 16:21 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Authorities in London carried out a controlled explosion on Friday following reports of a suspicious package near the US Embassy.
The incident led to the temporary closure of a road adjacent to the embassy, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.
The Metropolitan Police Service has stated that investigations into the matter are ongoing to ensure public safety and security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra IMA Pushes for Healthcare Reforms and Safety Measures
FSSAI Calls for Heightened Food Safety Measures Amid Peak Tourist Season
FSSAI Urges States to Ramp Up Food Safety Measures at Tourist Destinations for Peak Season
Bus Driver Assault Sparks Call for Stringent Safety Measures
Unprecedented Safety Measures for Mahakumbh 2025: A Grand Event in India