Left Menu

Controlled Explosion Near US Embassy in London: Police Investigate Suspicious Package

British police conducted a controlled explosion near the US Embassy in London after reports of a suspicious package. No injuries were reported, and a nearby road was closed. Authorities continue to investigate the incident, emphasizing safety precautions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-11-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 16:21 IST
Controlled Explosion Near US Embassy in London: Police Investigate Suspicious Package
investigation Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Authorities in London carried out a controlled explosion on Friday following reports of a suspicious package near the US Embassy.

The incident led to the temporary closure of a road adjacent to the embassy, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The Metropolitan Police Service has stated that investigations into the matter are ongoing to ensure public safety and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024