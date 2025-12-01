Himachal Enhances Manimahesh Yatra with Free Langars and Improved Safety Measures

The Himachal Pradesh government announced plans to establish a standard operating procedure for the Manimahesh Yatra in Chamba district, as stated by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi during an assembly session.

In an effort to aid devotees, the government will waive fees for social organizations organizing langars during the pilgrimage, whether they are from within or outside the state. Previously, a fee of Rs 25,000 was imposed for setting up langars along the route.

Negi addressed recent monsoon-induced calamities in the region, noting that next time, stricter measures will be taken against those spreading rumors. Although devastating floods and landslides affected the area, there were no reports of langars being destroyed. The government deployed numerous resources for rescue operations, including helicopters, which contributed to saving 16,000 pilgrims.

