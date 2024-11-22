Left Menu

Midnight Drama: Alleged EVM Tampering Attempts in Karjat-Jamkhed

Rohit Pawar, an NCP leader, accused BJP workers of attempting to forcefully enter the strongroom of Karjat-Jamkhed constituency at midnight. He alleged police harassment under BJP's influence and urged the Election Commission to take action. The Maharashtra assembly poll results are anticipated soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 22-11-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 16:41 IST
In a late-night incident, 25-30 BJP workers allegedly attempted to break into the EVM strongroom of Karjat-Jamkhed, as per accusations by NCP leader Rohit Pawar.

Pawar, battling BJP's Ram Shinde in the elections, detailed the event on social media, crediting his party workers and CRPF personnel for defusing the potentially volatile standoff.

Alleging police inaction due to BJP influence, Pawar called for Election Commission intervention, labeling the act as 'goondagardi'. The outcome of this tense political contest in Maharashtra is set to unfold as poll results come in.

(With inputs from agencies.)

