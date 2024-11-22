Midnight Drama: Alleged EVM Tampering Attempts in Karjat-Jamkhed

In a late-night incident, 25-30 BJP workers allegedly attempted to break into the EVM strongroom of Karjat-Jamkhed, as per accusations by NCP leader Rohit Pawar.

Pawar, battling BJP's Ram Shinde in the elections, detailed the event on social media, crediting his party workers and CRPF personnel for defusing the potentially volatile standoff.

Alleging police inaction due to BJP influence, Pawar called for Election Commission intervention, labeling the act as 'goondagardi'. The outcome of this tense political contest in Maharashtra is set to unfold as poll results come in.

(With inputs from agencies.)