NGT Slaps Rs 5 Crore Fine on Punjab Pharma Unit for Environmental Breach

The National Green Tribunal imposed a Rs 5 crore interim fine on a pharmaceutical unit in Punjab for environmental violations. The tribunal criticized the Punjab State Pollution Control Board for failing to fulfill its duties effectively and urged criminal proceedings against Nector Life Sciences for discharging toxic effluents into agriculture fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 16:49 IST
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has levied an interim fine of Rs 5 crore on a Punjab-based pharmaceutical unit for breaking environmental norms. While highlighting lapses by the Punjab State Pollution Control Board (PSPCB), the NGT ordered criminal charges against the unit, besides calculating the final compensation for environmental damage.

During the hearing, the NGT disclosed that Nector Life Sciences Limited was releasing highly contaminated chemical effluents into agricultural land in Haibatpur, affecting crops and soil. The tribunal emphasized that the industry violated multiple environmental laws, notably failing to achieve zero liquid discharge, stipulated by the Water Act.

The NGT's order noted grave mishandling by the PSPCB, which did not impose adequate compensation or initiate criminal proceedings. Reports focused on effluent discharged to evaluate pollution levels. The tribunal underscored the necessity to examine wastewater for antibiotic residues thoroughly.

