Ukraine's Mine Dilemma Amidst Russian Invasion

In response to the ongoing Russian invasion, Ukraine's use of anti-personnel mines has drawn regret from Germany. Despite being a signatory of the Ottawa Convention, Ukraine feels compelled to resort to such measures. The U.S. recently approved mine provisions for Kyiv, though it is not a convention signatory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 16:59 IST
Ukraine's strategic decision to employ anti-personnel mines against a Russian invasion has sparked disapproval from the German government, according to a spokesperson for the foreign ministry on Friday.

The German official expressed regret over Ukraine's need to take this action, highlighting the ongoing tensions and challenges posed by the prolonged conflict.

While both Germany and Ukraine are signatories of the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits the use and transfer of landmines, the United States, which recently provided these mines to Kyiv, is not bound by the same restrictions.

