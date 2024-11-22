Left Menu

Controversy at Jama Masjid: Is It an Ancient Temple?

Friday prayers at Jama Masjid occurred amid heightened security following a legal claim that the mosque is located on an ancient Hindu temple site. Tight security and police presence ensured order as prohibitory orders were in place. The legal case is ongoing with further surveys anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 17:35 IST
The historic Jama Masjid in Sambhal was the center of controversy on Friday as authorities ramped up security following allegations that the mosque sits upon an ancient Hindu temple site. The situation triggered tight security measures, including police flag marches and prohibitory orders to prevent large gatherings.

According to Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi, Friday prayers were conducted safely with personnel stationed from seven police units, aiming to maintain peace as tensions arose from the claim. The claim was the result of a recent petition suggesting that the Jama Masjid is originally a Harihar temple, partly dismantled during Mughal rule.

Legal proceedings are ongoing, with Supreme Court lawyer and petitioner Vishnu Shankar Jain spearheading the case. The case has engaged various stakeholders, including local and state government entities. Further action awaits a survey report, expected to shed more light on the historical context.

(With inputs from agencies.)

