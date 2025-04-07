Global Recession Fears Trigger Currency Shift as Tariff Tensions Mount

Investor confidence took a hit Monday as the yen and Swiss franc emerged as safe havens amidst increasing fears of a global recession sparked by President Trump's recent tariff measures. The Australian dollar and stocks both witnessed substantial losses, signaling widespread market unease.

Currency dynamics saw the dollar dip significantly against the yen, perceived as a recession proxy, while the Swiss franc surged. Market strategist Brent Donnelly highlighted the dropping U.S. yields as a crucial factor behind the USD/JPY sell-off.

The escalating risk of recession has increased speculation around a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve as early as May. Trump's tariff strategy has already slashed $6 trillion from U.S. stock values, leading investors to shift focus towards safer assets like government bonds and gold.

(With inputs from agencies.)