Schoolyard Shock: Crude Bomb Explodes in West Bengal

In a startling incident in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, two schoolchildren were injured following an explosion believed to be caused by a crude bomb. The incident unfolded on Friday outside a school in Kharua, Bongaon.

The affected children, both in Class 5, encountered the bomb as they played near a pile of stone chips close to the India-Bangladesh border. Upon touching it, the bomb detonated with a loud explosion.

Injuries were sustained on the children's hands, prompting immediate medical attention at a nearby health center. Their conditions are reportedly stable, according to police, who have collected samples for forensic examination as part of their ongoing investigation.

