Schoolyard Shock: Crude Bomb Explodes in West Bengal
In West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, two children were injured when they touched a suspected crude bomb outside their school. The Class 5 students discovered the object in a pile of stones. Although they sustained hand injuries, their condition is stable. Police are investigating further.
In a startling incident in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, two schoolchildren were injured following an explosion believed to be caused by a crude bomb. The incident unfolded on Friday outside a school in Kharua, Bongaon.
The affected children, both in Class 5, encountered the bomb as they played near a pile of stone chips close to the India-Bangladesh border. Upon touching it, the bomb detonated with a loud explosion.
Injuries were sustained on the children's hands, prompting immediate medical attention at a nearby health center. Their conditions are reportedly stable, according to police, who have collected samples for forensic examination as part of their ongoing investigation.
