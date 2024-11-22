Left Menu

Schoolyard Shock: Crude Bomb Explodes in West Bengal

In West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, two children were injured when they touched a suspected crude bomb outside their school. The Class 5 students discovered the object in a pile of stones. Although they sustained hand injuries, their condition is stable. Police are investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-11-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 18:26 IST
Schoolyard Shock: Crude Bomb Explodes in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling incident in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, two schoolchildren were injured following an explosion believed to be caused by a crude bomb. The incident unfolded on Friday outside a school in Kharua, Bongaon.

The affected children, both in Class 5, encountered the bomb as they played near a pile of stone chips close to the India-Bangladesh border. Upon touching it, the bomb detonated with a loud explosion.

Injuries were sustained on the children's hands, prompting immediate medical attention at a nearby health center. Their conditions are reportedly stable, according to police, who have collected samples for forensic examination as part of their ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024