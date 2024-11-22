Left Menu

India and Japan Forge Stronger Defense Ties Amid Regional Tensions

India and Japan discussed a reciprocal supply and services agreement to boost military interoperability and cooperation. This meeting, held between their defense ministers, aimed to address common regional concerns, particularly China's influence. The agreement would allow shared military resources and further technological collaboration between the countries.

  • India

In a strategic move to enhance military cooperation, India and Japan deliberated on a reciprocal supply and services agreement on Friday. The proposal aims to improve interoperability between the militaries, against the backdrop of shared concerns over China's military assertiveness in strategic waterways.

The discussion took place when India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh met with his Japanese counterpart Gen Nakatani at a regional security conclave in Vientiane, Laos. The defense ministry stated that both nations agreed to boost collaboration in co-production and co-development of military hardware, signaling a commitment to deepening defense ties.

Furthermore, in exploring new air domain cooperation, the potential pact would allow the use of each other's military bases for repair and supply replenishments, reinforcing defense cooperation. This development is seen as part of broader efforts, including recent agreements like the co-development of UNICORN masts for warships, enhancing stealth operations.

