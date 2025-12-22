India's Strategic Readiness: A Military Perspective

India must brace for both swift, intense conflicts and prolonged territorial disputes, as emphasized by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan at IIT Bombay. He highlighted that multi-domain operations will be key in addressing these challenges.

Without directly naming Pakistan or China, General Chauhan underscored the necessity of maintaining a strategic deterrence against nuclear threats. He pointed to past operations like Operation Sindoor as examples of effective, comprehensive military responses.

The General further warned about persistent threats from terrorism and grey zone warfare, advocating for robust defensive and offensive strategies. He illustrated the transformative impact of converging technologies like AI and robotics, urging the armed forces to adapt to the modern warfare landscape.

