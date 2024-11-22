Manipur's Struggle: Addressing Ethnic Violence and Security Challenges

The violence in Manipur has tragically claimed 258 lives since May of last year, as reported by the state's Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh. Amid the ongoing tensions, Singh announced that the state would receive approximately 90 additional companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), supplementing the 198 companies already stationed in Manipur.

At a press conference held after a security review meeting, Singh detailed the death toll, noting the inclusion of militant casualties. The reinforced security aim aims to curb the unrest and restore a fragile semblance of order.

Efforts to address the violence have led to the arrest of 32 individuals linked to the vandalism and torching of ministerial and MLA properties. Additionally, around 3,000 looted weapons have been successfully recovered, marking a significant step amid the turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)