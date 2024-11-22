Left Menu

Manipur's Struggle: Addressing Ethnic Violence and Security Challenges

The ethnic violence in Manipur has resulted in 258 deaths since May last year. Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh announced additional deployment of 90 CAPF companies. Authorities have arrested 32 individuals and recovered 3,000 looted weapons amidst ongoing unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 22-11-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:26 IST
Manipur's Struggle: Addressing Ethnic Violence and Security Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The violence in Manipur has tragically claimed 258 lives since May of last year, as reported by the state's Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh. Amid the ongoing tensions, Singh announced that the state would receive approximately 90 additional companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), supplementing the 198 companies already stationed in Manipur.

At a press conference held after a security review meeting, Singh detailed the death toll, noting the inclusion of militant casualties. The reinforced security aim aims to curb the unrest and restore a fragile semblance of order.

Efforts to address the violence have led to the arrest of 32 individuals linked to the vandalism and torching of ministerial and MLA properties. Additionally, around 3,000 looted weapons have been successfully recovered, marking a significant step amid the turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024