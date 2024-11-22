Left Menu

CCI Chairperson Hints No Immediate Action on Adani Bribery Charges

Competition Commission of India Chairperson Ravneet Kaur indicated that the regulator would not act on media allegations about the Adani group's bribery charges without formal information. The Adani group denies the US prosecutor's bribery allegations, citing compliance with laws. CCI operates under the Competition Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-11-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:47 IST
The Chairperson of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), Ravneet Kaur, suggested that the commission is unlikely to react to media claims regarding bribery charges against the Adani group unless formal information is submitted.

Despite US prosecutors accusing billionaire Gautam Adani of a $250 million bribery scheme for favorable solar power deals, the Adani group denies any wrongdoing, stating they adhere to all legal regulations.

Kaur, attending an event on Competition Law in the city, emphasized that the CCI, under the Competition Act, will only consider matters brought officially and will not act on media coverage alone.

