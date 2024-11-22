Supreme Court Protects Judicial Integrity by Expunging Remarks

The Supreme Court has expunged adverse remarks made by the Delhi High Court against Additional District and Sessions Judge Sonu Agnihotri, stressing that superior courts should tread carefully when commenting on judicial officers' personal conduct.

A bench including Justices Abhay S Oka, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, and Augustine George Masih emphasized that while judges are fallible, any errors should be resolved without personal criticism. Judge Oka asserted in the judgment that criticism should be directed at judicial errors, not individuals.

The ruling highlighted the importance of addressing concerns about judicial conduct administratively with the Chief Justice, preserving the officers' careers by avoiding personal reproach. The case related to remarks made by the Delhi High Court describing Judge Agnihotri's approach as a "judicial misadventure."

