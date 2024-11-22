Left Menu

Supreme Court Protects Judicial Integrity by Expunging Remarks

The Supreme Court removed adverse comments by the Delhi High Court against Judge Sonu Agnihotri, emphasizing restraint in criticizing judicial officers' personal conduct. It highlighted the need to correct errors focusing on judicial orders rather than personal critique, ensuring procedural safeguards for judicial careers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:58 IST
The Supreme Court has expunged adverse remarks made by the Delhi High Court against Additional District and Sessions Judge Sonu Agnihotri, stressing that superior courts should tread carefully when commenting on judicial officers' personal conduct.

A bench including Justices Abhay S Oka, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, and Augustine George Masih emphasized that while judges are fallible, any errors should be resolved without personal criticism. Judge Oka asserted in the judgment that criticism should be directed at judicial errors, not individuals.

The ruling highlighted the importance of addressing concerns about judicial conduct administratively with the Chief Justice, preserving the officers' careers by avoiding personal reproach. The case related to remarks made by the Delhi High Court describing Judge Agnihotri's approach as a "judicial misadventure."

(With inputs from agencies.)

