Tension Escalates in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after Devastating Militant Attack

In a region known for its unrest, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan witnessed a harrowing incident as a heavily-armed group of militants ambushed passenger vehicles, claiming the lives of around 50 people, predominantly Shias. This attack marks one of the deadliest in recent years, escalating fears and tensions within the province.

The tragic event led to widespread protests on Friday, as enraged locals lashed out by ransacking and setting fire to two police checkpoints. Markets and educational institutions remained closed in Parachinar, and demonstrators blocked a major road with burning tires, expressing their anger and frustration over the continuing violence.

Authorities, including Deputy Commissioner Kurram Javed Ullah Mehsud, are exerting efforts to aid the injured and restore normalcy. Tribal leaders from the Turi and Bangash communities voiced deep concerns, urging the government to ensure safer travel routes in a region increasingly besieged by sectarian and militant violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)