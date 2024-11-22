Key Debates and Developments Await in West Bengal's Winter Assembly Session

The upcoming Winter Session of the West Bengal Assembly is set to be eventful, beginning on November 25. Key topics will include the ruling TMC's resolution against the Centre's Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and a Private Members' Bill on child protection.

Discussions are expected to be heated as the ruling TMC contests the bill, viewing it as an infringement on state rights and a threat to minority communities. The session will also tackle the proposal to expand international flights into Dum Dum Airport, bolstering Kolkata's global connectivity.

Additionally, six newly elected members will be sworn in, and debates scheduled for Constitution Day aim to highlight the Indian Constitution's role in shaping democracy amid current challenges. Speaker Biman Banerjee assured efficient proceedings despite previous swearing-in complications.

(With inputs from agencies.)