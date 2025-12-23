Left Menu

Man Arrested for Child Protection Violations on Telegram

Police arrested Amit Jain for allegedly dealing in obscene child videos on Telegram. Following a complaint on the 'Pratibimb' portal, authorities nabbed Jain at Brahmpuri area. His mobile was seized for forensic analysis, and investigations are ongoing to uncover any accomplices in the operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 23-12-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 11:57 IST
In a severe crackdown on digital crimes, police have detained Amit Jain for allegedly participating in the vile trade of obscene videos of children via the Telegram messaging platform. This arrest was confirmed by officials on Tuesday.

Circle Officer Saumya Asthana announced that Jain was apprehended but has since been granted bail on notification from the police station. Meanwhile, his mobile phone was confiscated and sent for detailed forensic evaluation to gather pertinent digital evidence.

The case was lodged after a December 12 complaint on the 'Pratibimb' portal. It triggered a swift response by the Brahmpuri cyber help desk, resulting in an FIR under Section 67 of the Information and Technology Act. Investigators continue examining digital trails to possibly identify other suspects involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

