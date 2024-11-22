Left Menu

Telangana's Caste Survey: A Revolutionary Journey for Social Justice

Telangana's government is undertaking a comprehensive caste survey, covering 87% of households, to promote social justice. This initiative aligns with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s vision and employs over 94,000 enumerators. The survey aims to influence national census policies by advocating for enhanced quotas and inclusivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-11-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 21:26 IST
Telangana's Caste Survey: A Revolutionary Journey for Social Justice
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government's extensive caste survey has so far reached 87 percent of households, covering over 1.01 crore of the state's 1.16 crore households, according to official sources on Friday.

Notably, the districts of Jangaon and Mulugu achieved complete coverage, though Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) lags behind with only a 65 percent completion rate. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy hailed the project as a "revolutionary journey," positioning it as fulfillment of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's pledge to ensure social justice for marginalized communities in Telangana.

Earlier this year, the Congress government, two months into office, sanctioned the 'Comprehensive door-to-door household socio, educational, economic, employment, political, and caste survey,' allocating Rs 153 crore for its execution. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka revealed that the operation involves 94,750 enumerators and 9,478 supervisors, with each responsible for approximately 150 households. This extensive effort also aims to pressure the Centre to incorporate a caste census in the upcoming national census, potentially paving the way for exceeding the current 50 percent quota cap in politics, education, and employment sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024