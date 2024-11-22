Telangana's Caste Survey: A Revolutionary Journey for Social Justice

The Telangana government's extensive caste survey has so far reached 87 percent of households, covering over 1.01 crore of the state's 1.16 crore households, according to official sources on Friday.

Notably, the districts of Jangaon and Mulugu achieved complete coverage, though Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) lags behind with only a 65 percent completion rate. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy hailed the project as a "revolutionary journey," positioning it as fulfillment of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's pledge to ensure social justice for marginalized communities in Telangana.

Earlier this year, the Congress government, two months into office, sanctioned the 'Comprehensive door-to-door household socio, educational, economic, employment, political, and caste survey,' allocating Rs 153 crore for its execution. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka revealed that the operation involves 94,750 enumerators and 9,478 supervisors, with each responsible for approximately 150 households. This extensive effort also aims to pressure the Centre to incorporate a caste census in the upcoming national census, potentially paving the way for exceeding the current 50 percent quota cap in politics, education, and employment sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)