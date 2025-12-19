Karnataka Legislates Against Social Boycotts and Reforms SC Reservations
Karnataka Legislative Council passed significant bills, including one prohibiting social boycotts and another reforming internal reservations among Scheduled Castes. The boycott bill criminalizes social exclusion, while the SC bill adapts the 6-6-5 formula for internal SC reservation. Additionally, amendments to the medical establishments bill were made.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka Legislative Council has passed an array of crucial legislations aimed at addressing social injustice and reforming reservation frameworks. Foremost among these is the 'Karnataka Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Bill, 2025', mandating penalties for caste-based social exclusions.
This groundbreaking legislation, spearheaded by Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa, outlines 20 specific forms of social boycott, including refusal of services and ostracism from community events, punishable by up to three years in jail and fines.
Furthermore, the Karnataka Scheduled Castes (Sub-Classification) Bill, 2025 was ratified, formalizing the state's new internal SC reservation formula. This legislation restructures the reservation into a 6-6-5 distribution among categorized groups to ensure equitable access within the SCs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
France Faces Fiscal Cliff: Emergency Legislation Looms as Budget Talks Collapse
Winter Session of Parliament Closes with Impactful Legislation
Maharashtra's Rural Employment Spending Soars with New Legislation
Karnataka's Bold Move: Pioneering Hate Speech Legislation
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan moves to introduce proposed rural employment legislation VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025.