Youth Falls Victim to Rs 12 Lakh WhatsApp Trading Scam

A young man lost over Rs 12 lakh in a fraudulent trading scheme via WhatsApp, police reported on Friday. The victim, Sunil Kumar, was added to a group named 'Aviva Investors F62,' supposedly managed by Max Burns.

For 15 days, Kumar monitored the group's activity before creating an account with 'Aviva First Sem,' as he informed the authorities. He made an initial deposit of Rs 40,000 with Brisk Foundation, eventually totaling Rs 12,67,500 through the app.

Kumar was misled into believing his investments generated a Rs 30 lakh profit. However, when he attempted to withdraw, he was instructed to deposit more funds, after which payments were halted. Realizing the scam, Kumar approached the police, leading to an FIR and ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)