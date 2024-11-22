Growing Opposition Chorus Demands Arrest of Gautam Adani Amid US Allegations
Opposition calls for billionaire Gautam Adani's arrest amplify after US charges of bribery and fraud. Andhra Pradesh CM vows action on alleged irregularities linked to Adani in solar power contracts. Congress leaders press for an investigation, while the Adani Group denies all charges as baseless.
The clamour from the opposition for the arrest of billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani intensified after he was charged in the US with alleged bribery and fraud. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, an ally of the central BJP-led government, has pledged to probe the alleged irregularities.
Pradesh Congress Committee leaders held press conferences nationwide, insisting on Adani's arrest and an investigation, following Rahul Gandhi's recent statements. US prosecutors have accused Adani of orchestrating a USD 265 million bribe to Indian officials for favourable solar power contracts.
The Adani Group has refuted these accusations, claiming full legal compliance, and plans to explore all legal avenues. Meanwhile, political rhetoric intensifies with Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, demanding urgent government action against Adani.
