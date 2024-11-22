International Arms Smuggling Racket Dismantled in Amritsar

The police in Amritsar have successfully dismantled an international arms smuggling network supported by foreign-based entities. Six individuals have been arrested, and authorities have seized 10 pistols and accompanying cartridges from their possession. The key suspects have been identified, adding momentum to an already intense investigation.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav revealed that initial investigations point to collaborations with foreign smugglers, famed for using drones and other modern means to push substantial weapon consignments into Indian territory. The investigation seeks to uncover the full extent and linkages in this sprawling illegal trade.

Amritsar's Commissioner of Police, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, detailed the operations leading to these arrests. On credible information, teams strategically apprehended Amritpal Singh and Prabhdeep Singh from Batala Road, recovering sophisticated pistols based on their inputs. A further operation netted more arrests and seized weapons, with ongoing investigations expected to yield more breakthroughs.

