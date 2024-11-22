Left Menu

Tragic Turn in CID Investigation: Accused Woman Dies by Suicide

A 33-year-old woman, implicated in an ongoing CID investigation, died by suicide in Banashankari. Her suicide note cited harassment by the CID officer as a contributing factor. A case of abetment to suicide is under investigation by local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-11-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 22:39 IST
A 33-year-old woman, embroiled in a CID case, tragically took her own life in the Banashankari area, as confirmed by police.

Sources revealed that she left behind a suicide note accusing the investigating officer of harassment, adding a new layer to the ongoing case.

Following her death by hanging, local police have filed a case of abetment to suicide and initiated an investigation into the circumstances leading to this incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

