Tragic Turn in CID Investigation: Accused Woman Dies by Suicide

A 33-year-old woman, embroiled in a CID case, tragically took her own life in the Banashankari area, as confirmed by police.

Sources revealed that she left behind a suicide note accusing the investigating officer of harassment, adding a new layer to the ongoing case.

Following her death by hanging, local police have filed a case of abetment to suicide and initiated an investigation into the circumstances leading to this incident.

