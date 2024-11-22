Left Menu

Meta Faces Multibillion-Dollar Lawsuit Over Cambridge Analytica Scandal

A class-action lawsuit against Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is allowed to proceed. The lawsuit involves the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal, where investors claim Meta did not disclose privacy risks, leading to significant stock price drops. Meta has previously paid settlements and fines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-11-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 23:33 IST
Meta Faces Multibillion-Dollar Lawsuit Over Cambridge Analytica Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States Supreme Court has given the green light for a multibillion-dollar class-action lawsuit against Facebook's parent company, Meta, linked to the infamous Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal, signalling a significant development in corporate accountability.

The lawsuit accuses Meta of failing to adequately inform investors about the risks of misuse of Facebook users' personal data by Cambridge Analytica, which played a role in Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. Following public revelations about the scandal in 2018, Meta's stock experienced notable declines.

Meta, which has already settled with users for $725 million and paid a $5.1 billion fine, faced an unsuccessful attempt to dismiss the lawsuit at the Supreme Court level. This case is one amongst other high-profile class actions tackling tech firms and their handling of sensitive data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024