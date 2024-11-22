Meta Faces Multibillion-Dollar Lawsuit Over Cambridge Analytica Scandal

The United States Supreme Court has given the green light for a multibillion-dollar class-action lawsuit against Facebook's parent company, Meta, linked to the infamous Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal, signalling a significant development in corporate accountability.

The lawsuit accuses Meta of failing to adequately inform investors about the risks of misuse of Facebook users' personal data by Cambridge Analytica, which played a role in Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. Following public revelations about the scandal in 2018, Meta's stock experienced notable declines.

Meta, which has already settled with users for $725 million and paid a $5.1 billion fine, faced an unsuccessful attempt to dismiss the lawsuit at the Supreme Court level. This case is one amongst other high-profile class actions tackling tech firms and their handling of sensitive data.

(With inputs from agencies.)