Indian National Faces Charges in US for Illegal Export Scheme

An Indian national, Sanjay Kaushik, was charged for conspiring to export US aviation components to Russia. Arrested in Miami, Kaushik faces twenty years in prison for violating export laws. He allegedly obtained aviation technology under false pretenses, intending to deliver them to Russian users via his Indian company.

Updated: 23-11-2024 01:30 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 01:30 IST
Indian National Faces Charges in US for Illegal Export Scheme
An Indian national has been charged by the US Justice Department for allegedly scheming to illegally export controlled aviation components to Russia. Sanjay Kaushik, 57, was apprehended in Miami and faces multiple charges that could result in up to 20 years in prison, alongside substantial financial penalties.

Kaushik, indicted for contravening the Export Control Reform Act, reportedly aimed to send aviation technology with dual-use capabilities to Russian entities. The indictment follows allegations of falsifying export documents to obtain navigation systems intended for Russian use after Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in March 2023.

Court documents suggest that Kaushik and associates purchased devices like the Attitude Heading Reference System, purportedly for civilian use, under his Indian company's name to bypass export regulations. The Department of Commerce requires licenses for such exports to Russia, emphasizing the severity of the charges against Kaushik.

(With inputs from agencies.)

