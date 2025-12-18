Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Indian Nationals in Russian Armed Forces

The government informed Parliament that 26 Indian recruits in the Russian armed forces have died, and seven are missing. Efforts are underway to repatriate mortal remains and discharge others. The Ministry of External Affairs is working with Russian authorities to assist Indian nationals caught up in these unfortunate circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 20:22 IST
The Indian government has revealed that 26 Indian nationals enlisted in the Russian armed forces have died, with an additional seven missing. The announcement was made in a written response by Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs, in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The Ministry of External Affairs is actively assisting by repatriating the mortal remains of 10 deceased Indians and arranging local cremation for two. DNA samples from the families of 18 Indians have been provided to Russian authorities for identification purposes.

Since 2022, there have been mounting concerns about Indian nationals being recruited or forced into service in the Russian Army. Efforts have led to the discharge of 119 individuals, while the government continues negotiations to ensure the safety and return of all Indian citizens involved. The matter is being addressed at multiple diplomatic levels.

