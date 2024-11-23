Myanmar's Hidden Crisis: UN Raises Alarm on Junta Atrocities

Myanmar's military junta is intensifying attacks on villages controlled by opposition groups, leading to severe human rights abuses including beheadings and torture, according to a UN report.

The report by UN special rapporteur Thomas Andrews highlights that military defeats have prompted the junta to target civilians with sophisticated weaponry. Andrews drew attention to the neglect of Myanmar's crisis by the global community and criticized countries supporting the junta with arms sales.

He warned that the planned 2025 elections were a ploy for legitimacy and urged nations to cut off weapon supplies to the junta and increase humanitarian aid to the millions affected by the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)