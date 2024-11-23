Myanmar's Hidden Crisis: UN Raises Alarm on Junta Atrocities
The UN independent human rights investigator reports escalating atrocities by Myanmar's military junta, targeting civilians with sophisticated weapons. The report urges a halt to weapons transfers and emphasizes the need for humanitarian aid and accountability for human rights violations, highlighting the dire state of Rakhine and the plight of the Rohingya.
Myanmar's military junta is intensifying attacks on villages controlled by opposition groups, leading to severe human rights abuses including beheadings and torture, according to a UN report.
The report by UN special rapporteur Thomas Andrews highlights that military defeats have prompted the junta to target civilians with sophisticated weaponry. Andrews drew attention to the neglect of Myanmar's crisis by the global community and criticized countries supporting the junta with arms sales.
He warned that the planned 2025 elections were a ploy for legitimacy and urged nations to cut off weapon supplies to the junta and increase humanitarian aid to the millions affected by the conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Demands Evidence on Manipuri Ethnic Violence Allegations
BSF Captures Bangladeshi National and Rohingyas in Tripura
Manipur Congress Appeals for Aid to Displaced by Ethnic Violence
Before end of current term, (illegal) Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas will be evicted from Mumbai: Amit Shah at 2nd poll rally.
Jharkhand converted into 'dharmshala' for Rohingyas, infiltrators given free rein to spread anarchy, alleges Adityanath in Garhwa.