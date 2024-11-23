Conor McGregor Ordered to Pay Damages in Assault Case

Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor has been ordered to pay close to 250,000 euros, equivalent to $259,950, in damages after being found guilty of assaulting a woman in 2018, according to a jury decision on Friday.

The jury, consisting of eight women and four men, arrived at their verdict after six hours and 10 minutes of deliberation. Nikita Hand, the plaintiff, claimed that McGregor sexually assaulted her on December 9, 2018, alongside another man, James Lawrence, at a Dublin hotel party. The high-profile trial at Ireland's high court spanned two weeks.

McGregor, aged 36, denied the sexual assault allegations, asserting that his interaction with Hand was consensual. Hand's legal representation, John Gordon, argued the contrary, presenting evidence that prompted immediate medical examination and documentation of her injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)