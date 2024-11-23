Left Menu

Israeli Airstrikes Intensify in Heart of Beirut Amid Hezbollah Conflict

A powerful Israeli airstrike on central Beirut targeted the Hezbollah group, leading to at least four deaths and over 20 injuries, according to reports. The attack destroyed an eight-storey building and shook the city early Saturday, marking escalating tensions with Hezbollah amid ongoing cross-border hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 13:08 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 12:01 IST
Israeli Airstrikes Intensify in Heart of Beirut Amid Hezbollah Conflict
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a fierce escalation of the lingering conflict, Israeli airstrikes struck central Beirut early Saturday morning, leading to significant casualties, according to Lebanese security sources. The assault, aimed at the Hezbollah group, resulted in the death of at least four individuals and injured 23 others, as reported by Hezbollah's al-Manar broadcaster.

The airstrike demolished an eight-storey building in Beirut's Basta neighborhood and caused extensive damage to the surrounding area. Lebanese National News Agency confirmed a high number of casualties, and footage from Al Jadeed station depicted widespread destruction. The use of bunker buster bombs left a deep crater, casting a powerful scent of explosives across the city.

This attack marks the fourth Israeli airstrike in the area within a week, escalating a broader offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon. This conflict traces back to nearly a year of hostilities triggered by the Gaza war. Diplomatic efforts are underway, with U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein mediating for a ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

