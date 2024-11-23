Beirut Airstrike Intensifies Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

A devastating Israeli airstrike resulted in the death of 11 individuals in central Beirut on Saturday, confirmed the health ministry. This strike is part of a series targeting the Hezbollah group, supported by Iran.

Four missiles struck an eight-story building, including the use of bunker-penetrating weapons aimed at subterranean targets, according to a Lebanese security source. The explosion left the capital city permeated with the scent of explosives for some time as emergency responders searched for survivors.

Israel's offensive against Hezbollah has escalated since September, causing a significant number of casualties. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts led by a U.S. mediator aim to negotiate a ceasefire between the conflicting parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)