Beirut Airstrike Intensifies Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

A powerful Israeli airstrike killed 11 in Beirut, targeting Hezbollah operatives. The bombing marks the fourth attack this week in central Beirut, with Israel citing Hezbollah's use of civilian areas as shields. Efforts for a ceasefire are ongoing as casualties rise on both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 17:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating Israeli airstrike resulted in the death of 11 individuals in central Beirut on Saturday, confirmed the health ministry. This strike is part of a series targeting the Hezbollah group, supported by Iran.

Four missiles struck an eight-story building, including the use of bunker-penetrating weapons aimed at subterranean targets, according to a Lebanese security source. The explosion left the capital city permeated with the scent of explosives for some time as emergency responders searched for survivors.

Israel's offensive against Hezbollah has escalated since September, causing a significant number of casualties. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts led by a U.S. mediator aim to negotiate a ceasefire between the conflicting parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

