Territorial Conflict Claims Third Leopard in Katarniaghat

The lifeless body of a young leopardess has been discovered in the Kakraha forest range within the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division, authorities reported on Wednesday.

Preliminary findings indicate a fatal territorial altercation with another leopard, making it the third such incident this year in the region.

The carcass was found by locals near the Bhada river, and a postmortem following NTCA guidelines is underway to determine further details about this alarming pattern of leopard deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)