Territorial Conflict Claims Third Leopard in Katarniaghat
A one-year-old leopardess was found dead in the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division, likely due to a territorial fight. This marks the third leopard death in the area this year. A postmortem was conducted, and potential cannibalism suggests a worrying trend in leopard behavior.
The lifeless body of a young leopardess has been discovered in the Kakraha forest range within the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division, authorities reported on Wednesday.
Preliminary findings indicate a fatal territorial altercation with another leopard, making it the third such incident this year in the region.
The carcass was found by locals near the Bhada river, and a postmortem following NTCA guidelines is underway to determine further details about this alarming pattern of leopard deaths.
