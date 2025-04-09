Left Menu

Territorial Conflict Claims Third Leopard in Katarniaghat

A one-year-old leopardess was found dead in the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division, likely due to a territorial fight. This marks the third leopard death in the area this year. A postmortem was conducted, and potential cannibalism suggests a worrying trend in leopard behavior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 09-04-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 09:45 IST
Territorial Conflict Claims Third Leopard in Katarniaghat
  • India

The lifeless body of a young leopardess has been discovered in the Kakraha forest range within the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division, authorities reported on Wednesday.

Preliminary findings indicate a fatal territorial altercation with another leopard, making it the third such incident this year in the region.

The carcass was found by locals near the Bhada river, and a postmortem following NTCA guidelines is underway to determine further details about this alarming pattern of leopard deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

