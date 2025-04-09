China's Concern Over Nationals in Ukraine Conflict
The Chinese foreign ministry is investigating reports of Chinese nationals being captured in Ukraine and advises citizens to avoid areas of conflict and not engage in any way, according to spokesperson Lin Jian.
The Chinese foreign ministry is actively verifying reports concerning the capture of Chinese nationals in Ukraine, as stated by a spokesperson on Wednesday.
During a press briefing, Lin Jian, a spokesperson for the ministry, emphasized the government's advice for citizens to steer clear of conflict zones.
The ministry has reiterated its call for Chinese nationals to avoid involvement in conflicts abroad, underscoring China's commitment to ensuring the safety of its citizens.
