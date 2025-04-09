Left Menu

Captured Chinese Fighters in Ukraine: A New Twist in the Russo-Ukrainian Conflict

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy claims that Ukrainian forces captured two Chinese nationals fighting for Russia in eastern Ukraine, intensifying tensions in the ongoing conflict. Beijing denies involvement, while the U.S. and China react cautiously to the reports. Kyiv seeks a tougher U.S. stance against Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that his country's forces had captured Chinese nationals allegedly fighting for Russia in the eastern part of Ukraine. This revelation poses a new challenge to peace efforts in the three-year-old conflict.

The involvement of Chinese citizens has sparked controversy; Beijing, a close ally of Moscow, has dismissed the claim as unfounded, emphasizing its role in diplomatic efforts for peace. China's Foreign Ministry reiterated that Chinese participation in military operations is against its policies.

The U.S. responded cautiously to the news, noting China's supply of dual-use items to Russia but not verifying the claim. Zelenskiy expressed hope that this incident would lead the U.S. to adopt a more assertive position against Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

