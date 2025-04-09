Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that his country's forces had captured Chinese nationals allegedly fighting for Russia in the eastern part of Ukraine. This revelation poses a new challenge to peace efforts in the three-year-old conflict.

The involvement of Chinese citizens has sparked controversy; Beijing, a close ally of Moscow, has dismissed the claim as unfounded, emphasizing its role in diplomatic efforts for peace. China's Foreign Ministry reiterated that Chinese participation in military operations is against its policies.

The U.S. responded cautiously to the news, noting China's supply of dual-use items to Russia but not verifying the claim. Zelenskiy expressed hope that this incident would lead the U.S. to adopt a more assertive position against Russia.

