China Blocks Tariff Talk Amid U.S. Trade Conflict

In a swift move to manage public discourse, China initiated censorship on social media concerning tariffs after the United States implemented new 'reciprocal' duties on numerous countries, affecting Chinese exports with an imposing 104% tariff.

The U.S.'s aggressive trade stance has been met with criticism, although internet censors are allowing some mocking tones against the U.S. to circulate freely on Chinese platforms. Key terms and hashtags like 'tariff' and '104' have been systematically blocked on platforms such as Weibo.

As Beijing prepares for a prolonged trade dispute, its approach involves counteracting through increased tariffs, though experts warn this response may not effectively negate U.S. pressures given the trade imbalance. Meanwhile, China's stock market showed resilience after initial losses, buoyed by state intervention.

