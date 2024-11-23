Coastal Commitment: Kerala Ensures No Evictions in Munambam

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assured residents of Munambam village that there will be no evictions, emphasizing the government's commitment to resolving land disputes amicably. This pledge was made during an online meeting with the Munambam Struggle Committee.

The government is taking steps to find a permanent solution to statutory land issues in Munambam, with the establishment of a judicial commission to investigate ownership claims. This move aims to prevent any resident with legal documents from being displaced.

Allegations have emerged in Cherai and Munambam that the Waqf Board is unlawfully claiming land, despite locals holding valid deeds. The state has asked the Waqf Board to desist from any further action, and residents can present their concerns to the commission. The ongoing protests by the Munambam Struggle Committee persist as the government moves to resolve the legal disputes.

