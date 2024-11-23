Left Menu

DPS Student Faces Culpable Homicide Charges in 2017 Hit-and-Run Case

A former Delhi Public School student, Samarth Chugh, has been officially charged with culpable homicide and rash driving for the 2017 incident where two homeless individuals were killed. He faces charges under various sections including for driving without a license. Chugh has pleaded not guilty and claims trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 21:07 IST
DPS Student Faces Culpable Homicide Charges in 2017 Hit-and-Run Case
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a former student of Delhi Public School, Samarth Chugh, has been formally charged with culpable homicide and rash driving, stemming from a 2017 accident that resulted in the death of two homeless individuals.

Additional Sessions Judge Ekta Gauba Mann detailed the charges in a hearing at the Kashmere Gate Police Station. Chugh has been accused of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, among other charges. The court had earlier ordered the framing of charges on Monday.

The incident occurred on April 20, 2017, when Chugh's car, traveling at high speed, struck the victims sleeping on a footpath, and he allegedly attempted to flee the scene, resulting in further injuries. Despite his denials and trial plea, the case highlights issues of reckless driving and safety regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024