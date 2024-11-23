DPS Student Faces Culpable Homicide Charges in 2017 Hit-and-Run Case
A former Delhi Public School student, Samarth Chugh, has been officially charged with culpable homicide and rash driving for the 2017 incident where two homeless individuals were killed. He faces charges under various sections including for driving without a license. Chugh has pleaded not guilty and claims trial.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, a former student of Delhi Public School, Samarth Chugh, has been formally charged with culpable homicide and rash driving, stemming from a 2017 accident that resulted in the death of two homeless individuals.
Additional Sessions Judge Ekta Gauba Mann detailed the charges in a hearing at the Kashmere Gate Police Station. Chugh has been accused of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, among other charges. The court had earlier ordered the framing of charges on Monday.
The incident occurred on April 20, 2017, when Chugh's car, traveling at high speed, struck the victims sleeping on a footpath, and he allegedly attempted to flee the scene, resulting in further injuries. Despite his denials and trial plea, the case highlights issues of reckless driving and safety regulations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
