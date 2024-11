Tensions Escalate Amid Devastating Airstrikes in Beirut and Gaza

Saturday's Israeli airstrikes in central Beirut claimed at least 15 lives, injuring 63, as rare attacks continued in Lebanon's capital. Diplomatic efforts expedited for cease-fire amid escalating Israel-Hezbollah conflict.

Beirut suffered extensive damage, particularly an eight-story building in a densely populated area. Meanwhile, in Lebanon, over 3,500 killed and 1.2 million displaced by ongoing warfare. In Gaza, Israeli forces inflicted heavy casualties in a prolonged conflict, surpassing 44,000 deaths, leading the ICC to issue arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders.

Citizens grapple with devastation as cease-fire negotiations continue, focusing on military withdrawals, border control, and monitoring. Responses to ICC's actions are varied, with leaders facing potential arrests affecting international relations, adding complexity to the unfolding crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)