Amity Blooms: West Bengal Governor Seeks Truce with CM Banerjee

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose extended an olive branch to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, inviting her to Raj Bhavan to celebrate his two-year tenure. The gesture followed a challenging relationship marked by disagreements. Banerjee reciprocated with sweets, signaling a potential reconciliation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-11-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 23:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose made a conciliatory gesture towards Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by inviting her to Raj Bhavan to mark his two-year milestone in office. This move comes amid efforts to mend a strained relationship between the Governor and state authorities.

In response, Chief Minister Banerjee greeted the Governor with sweets and fruits, as confirmed by a Raj Bhavan official. The invitation served as a backdrop for exchanges of goodwill, with Banerjee calling Bose to congratulate him on his tenure, indicative of thawing relations.

The Governor's attempt at reconciliation follows a tenure marked by disputes over university appointments and alleged misconduct, but he now aims for collaborative progress with the state government. Despite the invitation, no confirmation has been received from Banerjee's office regarding attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

