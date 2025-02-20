Left Menu

Government Extends CEA V Anantha Nageswaran's Tenure Until 2027

The tenure of Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran has been extended until March 2027. Appointed in January 2022, Nageswaran provides advice on economic policies. Previously, he worked with major financial institutions and holds a strong academic background in finance and management.

The tenure of the Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran has been extended by two years, continuing until March 2027, as approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nageswaran took office on January 28, 2022, and plays a crucial role in providing economic policy advice and aiding the creation of the Economic Survey presented in Parliament. His career prior to this includes executive roles at global financial institutions and positions as an educator and author.

This extension follows the Economic Survey 2024-25, projecting a growth rate of 6.3-6.8% for India. Nageswaran, an influential figure in economic circles, boasts an impressive academic portfolio with a background in finance and has contributed significantly to India's economic discourse.

