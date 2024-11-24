Left Menu

Explosions Rock Kyiv: Early Morning Defense Operations in Action

Early on Sunday, explosions were reported in Kyiv by Reuters' witnesses and local media. The sounds resembled air defense operations, though no official military comment was issued. Air raid alerts were active in Kyiv, its surrounding areas, and most of northeast Ukraine from around 0100 GMT.

Updated: 24-11-2024 09:11 IST
In the early hours of Sunday, explosions echoed through Kyiv, as reported by Reuters' witnesses and local media. The blasts were indicative of air defense operations, although no official verification was provided by Ukraine's military.

The sounds of the explosions were said to resemble those of air defense units in action, according to Reuters' on-ground sources. Despite the intensity, there was no immediate commentary from Ukraine's military authorities.

Searchlights and air raid alerts were activated in Kyiv, its surrounding region, and most of northeastern Ukraine starting at approximately 0100 GMT, heightened the tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

