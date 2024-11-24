Russia has dismissed Colonel General Gennady Anashkin, a senior military leader in Ukraine, for allegedly submitting misleading progress reports. This dismissal aligns with Defence Minister Andrei Belousov's strategy to eliminate ineffective leadership amid a challenging advance in eastern Ukraine.

The move has been reported by Russian media and pro-Russian bloggers, although the Russian Defence Ministry has not officially confirmed it. The advance in some regions, particularly around Siversk in Donetsk, remains sluggish compared to the early days of the 2022 invasion.

Reports claim that Anashkin's removal is a 'planned rotation,' but critics argue it reflects ongoing command challenges. If Russian forces capture Siversk, their next potential target could be Kramatorsk, a major city in the region.

