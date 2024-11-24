Left Menu

Gang Fundraiser Nabbed: The Arrest of Parteek Chhabra

A 38-year-old man, Parteek Chhabra, linked to the 'Chhenu gang', was arrested for arranging funds for the gang. Chhabra, caught in Shastri Park with a pistol, was under surveillance for financing the gang through illegal betting. He operates an online garment business and has ties to criminals.

Updated: 24-11-2024 13:55 IST
Gang Fundraiser Nabbed: The Arrest of Parteek Chhabra
A 38-year-old man believed to be linked to the notorious 'Chhenu gang' has been arrested, police announced on Sunday. The individual, identified as Parteek Chhabra, was detained in Shastri Park, carrying a country-made pistol and live ammunition.

Authorities revealed that Chhabra had been orchestrating financial support for the gang, particularly benefiting its prominent member, Sabbir alias Popa Pahalwan, by engaging in illegal betting operations. His apprehension follows a period of surveillance that closely tracked his illicit activities.

Investigations disclosed that Chhabra's association with the Chhenu gang initiated during his incarceration under the Arms Act. Post-release, he emerged as a pivotal financier for the gang. Sources state that aside from funding criminal endeavors, Chhabra manages an online garment business, marking a history replete with criminal affiliations.

