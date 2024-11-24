Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Rabbi's Death in UAE Sparks Diplomatic Tensions

The body of Israeli-Moldovan Rabbi Zvi Kogan, who was declared missing in the UAE, has been discovered, with allegations of a 'heinous antisemitic terror incident.' Tensions between Israel and regional affiliates, driven by recent conflicts, add complexity to diplomatic relations post-Abraham Accords. The UAE remains silent on the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 24-11-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 14:15 IST
Tragic Loss: Rabbi's Death in UAE Sparks Diplomatic Tensions
Rabbi

In a sobering development, Israeli-Moldovan Rabbi Zvi Kogan, missing since Thursday, was discovered dead in the United Arab Emirates on a Sunday, with accusations of undergoing an 'antisemitic terror incident.' Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office swiftly condemned the act and vowed justice against the alleged culprits.

Rabbi Kogan, affiliated with the Chabad Lubavitch movement, was a prominent figure in Dubai, operating a Kosher grocery store amid the city's burgeoning Jewish community. His disappearance comes against a backdrop of heightened regional tensions following October airstrikes and bombings, adding a layer of diplomatic strain between Israel and the UAE.

The UAE's official stance on the case remains ambiguous, with state-run media limiting references to Kogan's Moldovan nationality, avoiding mention of his Israeli ties. This incident raises questions about the safety of Israeli nationals in the region, particularly given past instances attributed to Iranian operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024