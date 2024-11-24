Tragic Loss: Rabbi's Death in UAE Sparks Diplomatic Tensions
The body of Israeli-Moldovan Rabbi Zvi Kogan, who was declared missing in the UAE, has been discovered, with allegations of a 'heinous antisemitic terror incident.' Tensions between Israel and regional affiliates, driven by recent conflicts, add complexity to diplomatic relations post-Abraham Accords. The UAE remains silent on the issue.
In a sobering development, Israeli-Moldovan Rabbi Zvi Kogan, missing since Thursday, was discovered dead in the United Arab Emirates on a Sunday, with accusations of undergoing an 'antisemitic terror incident.' Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office swiftly condemned the act and vowed justice against the alleged culprits.
Rabbi Kogan, affiliated with the Chabad Lubavitch movement, was a prominent figure in Dubai, operating a Kosher grocery store amid the city's burgeoning Jewish community. His disappearance comes against a backdrop of heightened regional tensions following October airstrikes and bombings, adding a layer of diplomatic strain between Israel and the UAE.
The UAE's official stance on the case remains ambiguous, with state-run media limiting references to Kogan's Moldovan nationality, avoiding mention of his Israeli ties. This incident raises questions about the safety of Israeli nationals in the region, particularly given past instances attributed to Iranian operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
